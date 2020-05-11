Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating after press secretary tested positive for coronavirus 

Vice President Mike Pence is denying that he is self-isolating after his press secretary tested positive for coronavirus.

An administration official said earlier on Sunday that Pence was voluntarily keeping his distance from other people in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

He has repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 since his exposure but was following the advice of medical officials.

‘Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine,’ spokesman Devin O’Malley said Sunday.

‘Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow.’

Pence has been at home since returning to Washington from a day trip to Iowa on Friday and did not appear at President Donald Trump’s meeting with military leaders Saturday at the White House.

Vice President Mike Pence talks about the security of the food supply chain at Hy-Vee corporate headquarters Friday. Katie Miller, press secretary for Pence, has tested positive for the virus

Pence was informed of his press secretary’s positive test shortly before departing for that trip.

The diagnosis of Katie Miller, who is married to White House immigration adviser and speech writer Stephen Miller, was revealed by Trump in a meeting with Republican lawmakers on Friday.

Pence’s isolation comes after three members of President Trump’s coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Saturday they will self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesman and media reports.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN on Saturday that he will begin a ‘modified quarantine’ after coming into ‘low risk’ contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield ‘will be teleworking for the next two weeks’ after a ‘low-risk exposure’ on Wednesday to a person at the White House who has the disease, The Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing a spokesman.

Pence and Miller are pictured together in this December 2019 photo. Pence’s isolation comes after three members of President Trump’s coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Saturday they will self-quarantine

Miller is married to White House immigration adviser and speech writer Stephen Miller. Pictured together above

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn is in self-quarantine for a couple of weeks after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, an FDA spokesman told Reuters late on Friday.

Hahn immediately took a diagnostic test for the coronavirus and the results were negative, FDA spokesman Michael Felberbaum said in an emailed statement.

‘As Dr. Hahn wrote in a note to staff today, he recently came into contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. Per CDC guidelines, he is now in self-quarantine for the next two weeks,’ the FDA spokesman said.

Politico reported that Hahn had come into contact with Miller.

A valet for Trump has also tested positive along with Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant.

The assistant has not been around Ivanka Trump for weeks and has been working remotely, according to CNN.

The network reported that both Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who also serves as a senior adviser to the president, tested negative for COVID-19.

Eleven members of the United States Secret Service have recently tested positive for COVID-19 while 23 others have recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Miller asks Stephen Hahn, Commissioner, United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to move before US President Donald Trump’s briefing on the Coronavirus pandemic back in March. Hahn is also in self-quarantine

The White House is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of the president, the vice president, and their staff after a rash of positive COVID-19 tests affecting several aides.

Both Preisdent Trump and Vice President Pence will be tested daily for the virus, according to USA Today.

Every staff member in close proximity to them will also be tested every day.

Anyone visiting the White House will also undergo testing.

Meanwhile, the cramped workspaces of the West Wing will be thoroughly cleaned while staff will follow social distancing guidelines.

White House employees will also have their temperatures checked daily while their symptom histories will be reviewed, according to a White House spokesperson.

‘The president’s physician and White House operations continue to work closely to ensure every precaution is taken to keep the president, first family and the entire White House complex safe and healthy at all times,’ White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

Meanwhile, it appears that senior members of the military may also have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The chief of the US National Guard, which is at the leading edge of the domestic military response to the coronavirus, is in limbo after testing positive and negative in conflicting tests this weekend, officials said on Sunday.

One of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that in addition to General Joseph Lengyel from the National Guard, the Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday had come in contact with a family member who was coronavirus positive.

Gilday tested negative for the coronavirus but would quarantine himself as a precaution.