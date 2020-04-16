Vicky Kaushal Flaunts His New Haircut Given By Brother Sunny Kaushal

Sunny Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal (Source: Instagram | @vickykaushal09)

The quarantine period has made us try new things which we otherwise wouldn’t have. Bollywood celebrities have also been indulging in domestic work like never before. From grooming, washing dishes to cooking, they have been doing it all. Now, looks like they have even started their own salon services at home! By they, I mean actor Vicky Kaushal and brother Sunny Kaushal!

The actor took to his social media to share the picture of his new look ,given by his dear brother right at home. Sharing the picture, the Raazi actor wrote, “Quarantine cut by Sunny Kaushal.” In the photo, Vicky can be seen posing for the camera donning a sleeveless t-shirt. He is currently at his home with his family and seems to be spending quality time with his brother, Sunny. Within just a few minutes, comments started pouring in.

Have a look at the pictures here:

Sunny Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal (Source: Instagram | @vickykaushal09)

Aditya Dhar the director of Uri: The Surgical Strike found the look to be similar to that of Peaky Blinders’ famous character Thomas Shelby and he commented, “Thomas Shelby is that you?” Filmmaker Mozez Singh commented saying he wants to book an appointment with Sunny once the lockdown is over.

Vicky has also been blessing our Insta feed with pictures and videos of his time in the kitchen. He recently shared a video of him mastering the art of flipping an omelette, under Sunny’s direction.

On the professional front, the National Award-winning actor will be featuring in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh next. The film is all set to release in January 2021, as of now. He will also be seen getting in the skin of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in a biographical drama helmed by Meghna Gulzar. He has also been roped in for Karan Johar‘s multi starter period drama Takht.

Meanwhile, Vicky pleeej keep them videos and fun pictures with Sunny and the fam coming!