Vicky Kaushal Flirts with Katrina Kaif & Proposes her to Marry Him, Salman’s Reaction is Epic

During this peak time of Novel Coronavirus , everyone is following the rules which are in application by the Indian government , people are religiously following the protocol .

From normal people to celebs, all are spending time uploading videos and pictures of their activities. Recently, actor Katrina Kaif was one of among various actors , who uploaded her workout from home videos and washing dishes .

Now there is one more video which is being loved by the fans but it also has actor Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan.

It’s Sometime in past , when Katrina and Salman used to share a special relationship , one of the video went viral . The old video is from an awards function in which Vicky proposed to Katrina on stage as he felt that the she would be interested in getting married as the wedding season was going on.

The crowd laughed out loud . Also actor Salman , who was sitting next to his sister Arpita acted as if he was sleeping . He made the situation more hilarious .

As Vicky proposed Katrina for marriage with song, “Mujhse Shaadi karogi” , being played in background Katrina replied something unusual . She said “Himmat nahi hai” (Don’t have the courage)”.

On her statement , Salman also woke up with a shocking expression .

Watch the video below:

In an interview with a leading media channel , the URI actor said that media people are interested in finding out details of his personal life and they are just doing their job but it is up-to him whether he wants to reveal the details related to his personal life or not.







Actor Vicky and Katrina have been seen together many a times but remained silent on this matter . They have never given a clear answer whenever reporters questioned them over their relationship.

source