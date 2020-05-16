Vicky Kaushal Is Going To Spend His Birthday With Family Amidst Lockdown

Birthdays during the COVID-19 lockdown has now become all about family, homemade cakes and video calls, right? It’s going to be that kind of birthday for our fav boy, Vicky Kaushal, too. Vicky, who turns 32 today, will be celebrating his big day with his family at home.

Talking about having a low-key celebration, Vicky shares:

It’s going to be different this time because it’ll be a quiet one. It is going to be all about spending time with family. I’ll also be catching up with my friends over video calls.

The lockdown has definitely given us all quality time with our families, and made us value them more than ever.

He says:

From this point on, it’ll be a conscious effort to give more time to them. When the lockdown is lifted, I’ll make sure that no matter how busy I get in life, I’ll spend ample time with them, have meals with them and talk to them rather than blaming the fast-paced life for not being there with my family,” he adds as the lockdown has made him realise the value of family more.

This idea of a simple celebration takes us back to the times when we celebrated our birthdays as kids, no? No frills, just a cute party with your friends and family.

Remembering his birthday celebrations as a kid, Vicky shares:

I used to be very upset because my birthday would fall during the summer vacations. I couldn’t wear regular clothes to school on my birthdays and distribute chocolates to the entire class. But what I remember are the sweet parties at home where I would cut cakes surrounded by my friends. That was the time when technology hadn’t advanced so much and nobody was aware of the concepts of video calls and selfies. Those celebrations felt so real because we wouldn’t be busy clicking photos for social media.

True that!

On the work front, the actor has quite a few films lined up. He has finished shooting for the Sardar Udham Singh biopic by Shoojit Sircar. He has Karan Johar’s Takht. He will also star in Meghna Gulzar‘s Sam, the biopic of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. Apart from that, he will be seen in The Immortal Ashwatthama by his Uri director Aditya Dhar. We sure can’t wait for everything to go back to normal so we can see Vicky on screen again!