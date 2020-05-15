Vicky Kaushal opens up on his childhood birthday celebrations, and we all identify with it | Bollywood Life

Vicky Kaushal will ring in his 32nd birthday tomorrow and in quarantine. Never in life did the actor imagined that the whole world would come to a standstill and people would be stuck at home for days on end. The Masaan actor is hoping that things will get back to normal soon and that people would appreciate this lockdown and its effect better. When asked about his birthday plans, Vicky Kaushal told Mumbai Mirror, “I never thought that we’d be in a situation where things literally come to a standstill. Leave alone a birthday in lockdown, I never even imagined a lockdown before.” Also Read – Vicky Kaushal on bagging Ranveer Singh-Kareena Kapoor starrer Takht: ‘It was a dream to be a part of this period-drama’

Further, the URI: The Surgical Strike actor reminisced his childhood memories of his birthday celebration saying that back in the good old days, everything used to be very simple. "There were no cell phones to take selfies and record the event, nor peer pressure to post them. It was just about having a good time with friends. Those simple days from my childhood are special," he told the daily.

As per the reports, Vicky was to join Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor for Karan's period drama Takht. The cast was supposed to begin filming this Saturday, however, given the lockdown as a result of the pandemic, the shoot is postponed indefinitely. However, that has not deterred Vicky's spirits. Unlike many who are sulking over lockdown, he calls it a luxury. "Look at what people, who are away from home or don't have a home, are going through,

including the frontline workers of the pandemic. By staying home, we can help flatten the curve," he told the daily.

Vicky is practicing self-isolation with his brother, Sunny Kaushal and both the actor brothers have been doing the household chores together. “I can, at best, whip up an omelette or a bhurji. But Sunny is a good cook, so I assist him,” the doting brother revealed.

Vicky will bring about a quiet birthday this time with his family.

