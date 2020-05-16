Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny shares adorable childhood photos on the former’s birthday with ‘Dher Saara Pyaar’ | Bollywood Life

Ever since the release of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal has been one of the hottest young properties in Bollywood. He turns 32 today and his brother Sunny Kaushal has wished him with a collage of childhood memories. Both the brothers look a lot alike. In an adorable click, we can see the two dressed in shorts and tee sipping on Frooti in a birthday party. Vicky Kaushal is spending quality time with his parents in this lockdown. His last film, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship did average business at the box office. It was his first horror flick produced by Dharma Productions. Also Read – Vicky Kaushal’s female fans had some really thirsty comments that made the birthday boy blush – watch THROWBACK video

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Vicky Kaushal said, “There were no cell phones to take selfies and record the event, nor peer pressure to post them. It was just about having a good time with friends. Those simple days from my childhood are special.” We can see those glorious innocent moments in the cute pictures shared by Sunny. About living in lockdown, Vicky said, “I never thought that we’d be in a situation where things literally come to a standstill. Leave alone a birthday in lockdown, I never even imagined a lockdown before.” Also Read – Vicky Kaushal opens up on his childhood birthday celebrations, and we all identify with it

It seems the shoot of Takht was supposed to start from this Saturday. But due to the pandemic, the shoot has been postponed. He is unfazed by this delay. Vicky told Mumbai Mirror, “Look at what people, who are away from home or don’t have a home, are going through, including the frontline workers of the pandemic. By staying home, we can help flatten the curve.” Also Read – Vicky Kaushal on bagging Ranveer Singh-Kareena Kapoor starrer Takht: ‘It was a dream to be a part of this period-drama’

