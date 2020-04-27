Victims’ families to sue Royal Caribbean cruises over New Zealand White Island volcano tragedy 

24 Australians were among 47 tourists on New Zealand’s White Island when it erupted.

THE DEAD:

Julie Richards, 47, and her daughter Jessica, 20, from Brisbane, have been officially confirmed dead.

Martin Hollander and his wife Barbara

Martin Berend Hollander, 48, from Sydney, was missing but was formally identified on Monday.

His two sons Berend, 16, and Matthew, 13, who attended Sydney’s Knox Grammar, both died in hospital last week after suffering serious injuries in the blast.

According to his Linkedin profile, Mr Hollander works at Transport for NSW as a freight initiatives manager.

He is also a director at a Singaporean investment management firm, Wipunen Incrementum Capital.

He was on a family holiday with his wife, who remains unaccounted for, and two kids, who were confirmed dead on Thursday.

Gavin Dallow, 53, and stepdaughter Zoe Hosking, 15, from Adelaide

The Hosking/Dallow family had been on a tour at the time of the eruption. Mum Lisa Dallow is among the injured in hospital. Her husband Gavin (right) 53, and 15-year-old daughter Zoe, from Adelaide, (left) were confirmed dead on Wednesday

Mr Dallow’s body was identified by police from the five bodies recovered from the island. Zoe was formally identified as a victim on Sunday.

Karla Mathews, 32, and Richard Elzer, 32, from Coffs Harbour, NSW

Karla Mathews (left), 32, is dead as is boyfriend Richard Elzer (right), 32, from Coffs Harbour

The couple were identified as those tourists still on the island and therefore presumed dead by their families on Wednesday.

Jason Griffiths, 33, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Jason Griffiths, 33, from Coffs Harbour, NSW, died from his injuries on Wednesday after being taken to hospital in critical condition.

He was officially confirmed dead by police on Monday.

He had been on a tour of the volcano with couple Karla Mathews, 32, and Richard Elzer, 32, who are now presumed dead, friends said.

Knox Grammar schoolboy brothers Matthew, 13, and Berend, 16, Hollander were confirmed dead on Thursday morning.

They died in two New Zealand hospitals after escaping the island with horrific burns.

Their father Martin was confirmed dead on Monday, while their mother Barbara is yet to be confirmed dead or identified by police.

Krystal Browitt, 21, from Melbourne, and her father Paul

Krystal Browitt was on the cruise for her 21st birthday with family

Ms Browitt was formally identified as a victim on Saturday. She was on the Ovation of the Seas cruise for her 21st birthday with family.

Mr Browitt died on 13 January in hospital, where her sister Stephanie is in serious condition.

Their mother Marie escaped death by staying on the cruise liner.

Anthony Langford, 51, and his wife Kristine Langford, 45, from Sydney

Kristine Langford, 45, from Sydney, is also among those officially confirmed dead on Monday.

The body of her husband Anthony, 51 was formally identified on Sunday, and her daughter Winona, 17, is still missing and presumed dead.

The couple’s 19-year-old son Jesse survived the volcano eruption, and is recovering in hospital with burns to 90 per cent of his body.

Mr Langford worked for Sydney Water.

Winona Langford, 17, Sydney

On Tuesday, NZ Police said one of the bodies still missing on White Island belonged to 17-year-old Winona Langford from Sydney.

Winona’s mother and father have been confirmed dead while her brother Jesse remains in hospital.

Her body is either entombed on the deadly volcano island or is in the sea.

THE INJURED:

Lisa Dallow, 49, from Adelaide

She is an induced coma in Hamilton Hospital, with 57 per cent of her body burnt

Jesse Langford, 19, Sydney

Found: Jesse Langford (pictured with Michelle Spring, believed to be his girlfriend) is in hospital but his condition is not clear

He has been identified among the injured in hospital. He is reported to have suffered burns to 90 per cent of his body