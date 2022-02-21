Victorage gaming chair now available on Amazon Japan

TOKYO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Victorage gaming chair has been on sale on Amazon Japan since 20th February. To show its sincerity to the fans in Japanese market, Victorage brings lots of options among which more than 80% are new designs. All the chairs are available. Consumers can check the Amazon website and search “Victorage gaming chair” to learn more details.

Victorage gaming chair is popular with its colorful design and outstanding quality. It’s easy to be found that there are various color options among these new designs like mint green, baby pink, purple, teal, orange and blue, many of them are not common in the market. These colorful designs can help to make the gaming room setup more unique.

Although Victorage is a young gaming chair brand established in 2018, more than 20years experience of manufacturing car seat makes it a total expert in chair industry. It investigated hundreds of different gaming chairs in the market, and found so much can be improved. That’s why it decided to develop a brand new gaming chair which will be perfect for users. It operates its own factory in Huaian, Jiangsu, including a robot-welding steel frame workshop and an integrated foam workshop, developing supplies of core parts in-house to control the quality of chairs, which means more robust R&D plus a higher level of in-house QC.

Victorage makes for a perfect combination of aesthetics, luxurious materials and absolute comfort. It is due in no small part to the industrially automated precision manufacturing. For example, the all steel frame, explosion-proof plate and serpentine spring design on the back which provide more safety and longer support. The impact resistance of full steel frame can reach 2.5T with excellent supporting performance, helping to make the Victorage gaming chair seated experience a joy.

In addition to the impressive aesthetics of Victorage gaming chair, they are characterised by their distinct shape and the use of deformation-resistant breathable sponge. This kind of sponge is foaming by the leading integrated technology, covering the internal frame. The sponge is with high density that helps the chair retain its shape over extended periods of time, effectively distributing the load while preventing users sinking too deeply into the upholstery.

Looking for more details, please check their website: https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B09QKR34XF

