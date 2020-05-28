Victoria Secret model Romee Strijd announces she is expecting her first child

Romee Strijd has announced she is expecting her first child with husband Laurens van Leeuwen after revealing their lengthy conception battle.

The Victoria Secret model, 24, shared the joyful news to her followers with a candid post uploaded to Instagram on Thursday.

The Dutch bombshell looked radiant in a cream cut-out maxi dress as she cradled her burgeoning baby bump.

Husband Laurens beamed stood alongside her before snuggling into her honey tresses.

Romee uploaded the adorable snapshot alongside a very candid caption that read: ‘WE’RE HAVING A BABY! 2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years.

‘I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way.. I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical pcos..

‘Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode.. which means my body was under constant stress.

‘I never felt mentally super stressed so it was hard to understand this, but my life consisted of travelling all the time (no biorhythm), working out every day, eating super clean (restricting foods).

‘I think I pressured my body to much, and honestly every body is so different but I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and couldn’t handle the constant traveling.

‘This was the point where I started to research natural healing for PCOS and came to the conclusion that I should do way less high intensity training, don’t restrict foods, be nice to myself, and take breaks when needed.

‘I also tried some natural supplements, acupuncture and we got a place back in the Netherlands as well, so we could spend more time with Family (since im such a family person).

‘I’m so happy and grateful to say that I got my period back last november AND that WE’RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE ❤ ❤❤❤ & to the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don’t let those thoughts get to you to much [sic].’

Laurens himself commented on the post and wrote: ‘LOVE YOU! Can’t wait [praying emoji and red heart emoji].’

It comes after Romee uploaded a video to her YouTube account, which boasts 1.12 million subscribers, at the end of last year entitled How I Became A Model.

In the confessional video, Romee covered how she was discovered, along with her ensuing weight struggles as well as how she came to land the dream account of modelling for lingerie powerhouse Victoria’s Secret.

Romee got started in the modelling business at the plum age of 13, having been scouted on the street in Amsterdam while shopping with her mother.

She said that she was reluctant to try it out at first but soon came around in spite of the fact that she was still in high school and wearing braces.

Eventually, her new agent pitched her for London Fashion Week, where she modelled for Burberry, before moving on to the exclusive Prada show at Milan Fashion Week.

Romee eventually became a Victoria Secret angel in 2015 and hasn’t looked back since.