VIDBOX Video Conversion for PC (2020)

Videotapes can deteriorate over time. Your old videos will develop color bleed, white specks, and other distortions increasingly over time. Don’t risk this happening to your home video collection! Whether you are a novice or a professional, VIDBOX Video Conversion for PC enables you to save and secure your precious memories from old VHS, Betamax, and camcorder tapes.

Video Conversion for PC provides the tools you need to easily convert your videos to digital formats and to DVD. All you need is a VCR or a camcorder and a PC. Step-by-Step pictorial instructions guide you through the simple process. You can even share your video online with friends and family by uploading your video to Facebook and YouTube.

#1 Bestselling: All-in-one video converter software and hardware solution (U.S. consumer software category, latest NPD report).

What’s Included:

– USB video capture device

– USB cable

– RCA cables

– Software Installation CD or Download Card

– Quick Start Guide

System Requirements:

– OS: Windows 10, 8

– Available USB 2.0 or 3.0 port

– Processor: Intel i5 or higher

– Memory: 4GB of RAM

– Free hard disk space: 15GB recommended

– VCR or camcorder for tape conversion

– Internet required for software download

Output Formats: DVD, MPEG-2, MP4

Capture old VHS, Beta, 8mm or camcorder tapes and convert them to DVD or other digital formats.

Convert and watch your captured video on portable devices, and share your videos with friends and family on Facebook and YouTube.

Bonus: Record audio from your cassettes and LP records to create WMA files or audio CDs.





