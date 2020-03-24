Video: Anil Kapoor Is Here To Motivate Everybody To Workout, Says ‘Let’s Keep Moving’

The Coronavirus shutdown has led to the short-term closedown of gyms and fitness centres in Mumbai. But that did not stop Mr India actor Anil Kapoor from his workout sessions. Even though the ongoing pandemic has affected everyone’s day-to-day routine, our B-town celebrities are making the most out of it in the most productive manner. From Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora to Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Sara Ali Khan, all of them are muddling through to keep themselves fit and fine.

Anil Kapoor, who is also known for his love for fitness, is making sure to stay active at all costs. However, there is another reason why the actor couldn’t use a day off. It is because his trainer, Marc Mead is staying with him during his self-isolation phase. The actor took to his social media to share a video of him cycling in a personal gym. Anil is seen donning black-coloured gym pants paired with a slate grey gym shirt and a cap as he works out. His trainer Marc is heard motivating him throughout his session.

The actor shared his video along with a short caption that read — “Let’s keep moving (indoors)! There’s no escaping my workout when my trainer @marcyogimead is staying with me! #QuarantineandWorkout #StayHomeStayFit.”

Here’s the video:

Soon after he posted the video, his dear son-in-law Anand Ahuja commented, “Getting toned“. Even Mohit Suri, his movie Malang‘s director wrote “My hero !! Nothin stops him !!” and we couldn’t concur more.

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu.