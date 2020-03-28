Video: Anushka Sharma Gives Virat Kohli A Haircut At Home

I am sure you’ll agree with me when I say that this quarantine period has left us all looking for different ways to spend our time. To help us in that quest, our favourite celebrities (who are also sailing in the same quarantined boat) are sharing what they are up to! From Deepika Padukone documenting her days as episodes to Katrina Kaif‘s home workouts, we have gotten to see the stars at their most candid!

This lockdown has also given busy couples to finally spend some quality time with each other. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, for example! The Indian Cricket Team captain is usually touring round the year, but this lockdown has led him to spend quality time with his wife. And they decided to bond, by Virat letting Anushka give him a haircut! Yes, talk about fun ways to bond, right? Anushka shared a video of Virat trusting her with his hair saying, “This is what happens when you are in quarantine“. He compliments his wife on giving him a great fade in the front, and she says she created a whole new style. Well, we must say, the wife is talented!

Have a look at the video:

Giving us all couple goals and how!

Virat and Anushka have been very vocal about following the precautions and rules laid by the government to control the Covid-19 pandemic in the country and the world right now.