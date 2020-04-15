Video: Ayushmann Khurrana Recreates The Money Heist Tune On A Piano

Ayushmann Khurrana

Money Heist is surely becoming the next big thing after Tiger King on Netflix, amirite? Everyone’s watching it, and there are memes and posts on it all over Instagram. Many fans are recreating the robbers’ mask design that was based on Italian painter, Salvador Dali‘s face. Apart from that, the musically inclined are also recreating the track ‘Bella Ciao‘ from the series. The latest one to join the hood is Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

The Badhaai Ho actor took to his Instagram to share a video of him playing the tunes of ‘Bella Ciao‘ on his piano. Making things better and interesting, he is shirtless in the video and is also seen donning a pair of glasses similar to what the professor on the show wears. In his caption, he writes: “I want to be the professor. That’s why I’m wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao.“

Have a look at his video:

Is there anything Ayushmann Khurrana cannot do, right? We would absolutely love to see him do something like Money Heist! As he said, filmmakers, are you all listening?