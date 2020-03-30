Video: Have Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Moved In Together Amid The Lockdown?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

A video of the much loved and talked about couple in B-town, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor went viral over the weekend. The couple were papped walking around their building’s compound with the actor’s pet, presumably Lionel. Their video has led to guessworks around the duo moving together to spend some quality time amid the 21-day lockdown.

The video of the Brahmāstra couple getting some exercise done by taking a walk was uploaded by paparazzi Viral Bhayani but was later deleted for reasons unknown. While Alia was seen donning a tank top and a pair tights, Ranbir was seen wearing a black vest with a matching pair of workout pants.

Watch the video here:

Recently, Alia had posted a picture that was clicked by none other than her boyfriend, Ranbir. Speculations about them moving together had begun then. Apart from this, the actress also had uploaded her cat Edward and Ranbir’s dogs Lionel and Nido‘s pictures, to which the caption read “Time to show off some photography… Ufff!”.

Have a look at the posts:

On the professional front, the lovely couple will be seen together in Ayan Mukherji’s next Brahmāstra. The movie will mark their debut as a Jodi. While Ranbir has Shamshera lined up along with Ayan’s next, the actress has daddy Mahesh Bhatt‘s Sadak 2 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Can’t wait for them to hit the silver screen!