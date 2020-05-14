Video: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Glimpses Of Her Family As She Reflects On The Quarantine

Janhvi Kapoor & khushi Kapoor; Janhvi with her mother Sridevi (Source: Instagram | @janhvikapoor)

This quarantine has led a lot of us to analyse our lives and the world around us, no? From our relationships with our loved ones, to thinking about how having the most basic necessities in life is a luxury, this pandemic has put a lot of things in perspective for a lot of people. Janhvi Kapoor is one such person, who has taken away a lot of lessons from her quarantine at home during COVID-19.

Janhvi recently took to her Instagram to share a video called ‘Quarantine Tapes with Janhvi Kapoor’. She has snippets with her mother, the late Sridevi, her father Boney Kapoor to her siblings — Khushi, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor — and her friends. She includes some super cute videos from her time at home now, too. In a voiceover, she says, “Who is Janhvi Kapoor? I have never said my name like that,” adding, “I have little bit of my mom in me, and my dad in me, and my sister in me….I am different things at different points in the day even.”

Have a look at the video:

She talks about how she is busy and travelling most of the time, and how her dad is alone a lot. She is now spending time with him and her sister Khushi, who is back from her university in new York owing to the lockdown.

In the end, she speaks about what she has taken away from her time in quarantine:

Somehow, I feel, I have gotten more confident after spending all of this time with myself in the lockdown…may be I know myself little better. I think finding things to look forward to every day is a good way to not go crazy.

This is such a super fun and well-made video, where she is saying so much in such a simple and honest way, no? Can’t wait for more quarantine tapes from Janhvi!