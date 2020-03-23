Video: Kangana Ranaut Sings In Honour Of Shahid Diwas

The Queen of Bollywood is celebrating her birthday today. Kangana Ranaut is in Manali these days where she is spending some quality time with her family in self-quarantine. On her 33rd birthday, fans poured the internet with lots of love and wishes. While Kangana isn’t on social media, her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel shared a video of the actress thanking fans for their wishes.

Donning a gorgeous pink silk saree, Ranaut can be seen thanking all her fans on her special day. But she seems to be more regardful about the fact that today is Shaheed Diwas. In memory of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru‘s sacrifice for the country, the actress croons Kaifi Azmi’s famous nazm, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo.

Check Out The Video Here:

Reminiscing about the martyrs, Kangana said:

Kya samaa raha hoga jab hamare shaheed ‘mera rang de basanti chola’ gaate hue faansi par chadh gaye honge.

Ranaut’s sister Rangoli also posted a throwback picture of herself, Kangana and her brother, where they can be seen sitting with their father. She revealed how they were super scared of their father back then.

Take A Look At The Post:

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Panga directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. Kangana will be next seen in Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thailaivi. Can’t wait for the Queen to hit the silver screen again! Happy Birthday!