Video: Kunal Kemmu Plays The Guitar And Sings Along To Ranbir Kapoor’s Songs

What’s not to love about Kunal Kemmu, no? From being a great actor to a lovely husband and father, he is the complete package. And the man can sing, too! Well, what more do you need, right? Now that the whole country is on lockdown, and people are finding new ways to unleash their creative bugs! Kunal decided to go ahead and croon to some soulful songs in his latest Instagram post.

The Malang actor took to his Instagram to share his rendition of songs from Ranbir Kapoor‘s films. He calls it the ‘Ranbir Kapoor Special’ as this medley included songs from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani! He is seen playing the guitar and singing along to Channa Mereya and Kabira. We must say, he does a good job at it!

Have a look:

Well, we hope Ranbir comes across this special dedication for him from Kunal!

Kunal and wife Soha Ali Khan are spending time together at home with their daughter, Inaaya Kemmu, and urged all their followers to follow the rules and stay home. Kunal has taken learning the guitar to be his quarantine hobby and shared another video before this of him singing Jeena Jeena by Atif Aslam from the movie Badlapur.

Check it out:

How nice, right? We sure would love to hear more from him!

Kunal’s latest stint in Malang, where he played a negative character, won him loads of appreciation and love.