Video: Madhuri Dixit Nene Teaches Her Son Arin Nene A Few Kathak Steps

Madhuri Dixit Nene and her son Arin Nene (Source: Instagram | @madhuridixitnene)

During this lockdown, parents and kids are getting to spend the most time with each other. Same goes with Madhuri Dixit Nene, who is spending quality time with her sons — Arin and Ryan Nene! The actress recently shared a video of her and her son practising some tabla while she was dancing to his beats. But the video had a twist in the end.

Arin is trained in playing the tabla, and as per his usual routine is seen doing his riyaaz, while mumma Madhuri is seen standing next to him and moving her feet to the beats. Now, this goes on and finally, a text slide appears. It says, “A few moments later”, a meme format used to denote that this has been going on for a while. The next scene has Arin learning some Kathak steps from Madhuri! She captioned it, “Quarantine is making all of us do things that we’ve always wanted to. Watch till the end to find out what I have always wanted to do.

#WhenArinDancedWithMadhuri“

Have a look:

How cool is this mother-son duo, right? Loved this twist in the end!