Video of the week: When late actor Rishi Kapoor danced at Imtiaz Ali’s brother’s wedding in Kashmir | Bollywood Life

Veteran superstar Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 and his unsudden demise shocked the industry. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who worked with the star in Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Love Aaj Kal, remembered Rishi Kapoor and shared a throwback video of him dancing at his brother’s wedding in Kashmir. Posting the story on his Instagram, Imtiaz wrote, “RK’s baraat dance in Kashmir.” Rishi Kapoor, who was fondly called as Chintu by his closed ones, is seen cutely dancing in this video. Also Read – When Rishi Kapoor asked Ranbir Kapoor to marry THIS person — view tweet

Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: Priyanka Chopra pens a heartfelt note for the late actor, tells Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor, ‘the world grieves with you’

Imtiaz Ali shared the anecdote and said, “Another day I invited him to my brother’s wedding in Kashmir. Nobody comes so far, these are formalities. He came. And when the baraat was entering the venue he said -“you guys go in front, I will come in the end”. I understood later that he did not want the attention to shift from the groom to himself. And today he left. Something precious became past today. But this time will not take him away. I haven’t met him for so long anyway, I will think he is still there, smiling. And I can still think of the little time I could spend with him, and smile with him.” Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a throwback picture of RD Burman, Rishi Kapoor and her parents

The filmmaker shared a picture of Rishi Kapoor from a scene of Love Aaj Kal and wrote, “Time is passing. The other day he was on my set. I was nervous, he was the biggest actor I had worked with. I touched his feet and asked him to guide me. He guided me. Another day I invited him to my brother’s wedding in Kashmir. Nobody comes so far, these are formalities. He came. And when the baraat was entering the venue he said -“you guys go in front, I will come in the end”. I understood later that he did not want the attention to shift from the groom to himself. And today he left. Something precious became past today. But this time will not take him away. I haven’t met him for so long anyway, I will think he is still there, smiling. And I can still think of the little time I could spend with him, and smile with him.”

RIP, Legend

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.