Video: Poonam Pandey Denies Rumours Of Getting Arrested For Violating Lockdown Rules

On Sunday, actress and model Poonam Pandey was booked by Mumbai Police for violating the lockdown rules in the city. An FIR was booked against the model and a friend who accompanied her. She was found roaming in her high-end car at Marine Drive without any reason, the police official said.

According to a report by PTI, senior police inspector Mrityunjay Hiremath said: “A case has been registered against Pandey and Sam Ahmad Bombay (46) under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the National Disaster Act’”.

However, denying that she had stepped out of her home, Poonam took to her Instagram to say, “I had a movie marathon last night, I watched three movies back to back, it was fun. I have been getting calls since last night that I’m arrested. I am home and I perfectly fine.”

Have a look at the video:

Earlier, Poonam Pandey had hit the headlines when she had filed a case in the Bombay High Court against Shilpa Shetty‘s husband, Raj Kundra and his associates. She had claimed that they had been using her app despite terminating their contract. Clarifying his stand, Raj Kundra stated that he had left the concerned company in December 2019.