Video: Riteish Deshmukh Washes Utensils As He Sings To Ajay Devgn’s Song

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are one entertaining Jodi and those who follow them on Instagram will say ‘Aye!’. Now, given it’s the lockdown and they are social distancing and staying at home, there is going to be more Tik Tok and fun stuff, right?

Given how Riteish is a loving husband, he is helping his wife out by helping with the household chores. But not without mixing it up with some humour. Given it was Ajay Devgn‘s birthday yesterday, they decided to wish him by making a Tik Tok on his song, while Riteish did the chores – because there is no break from that!

In the video, Riteish is seen wearing an apron and washing the vessels endlessly as Genelia comes in with another fresh batch of dirty dishes threatening him with a belan in her hand. Riteish sings along to the song Mauka Milega Toh Hum Bata Denge from Ajay Devgn and Raveena Tandon‘s 1993 film, Dilwale. He wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday Dearest Ajay Devgn. Some isolation humour with Genelia on one of your songs – have a great one, my brother.”

Guess he is not getting his mauka to tell her anything! We are loving this couple’s quarantine humour!