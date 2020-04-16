VIDEO: Salman Khan Angry At Those Who Are Violating Lockdown Rules

Salman Khan (Source: Instagram | @beingsalmankhan)

As most of you might know by now, Salman Khan and his family shifted to a farmhouse in Pune before the lockdown came into effect and has been staying there ever since. The actor has been constantly putting out videos of himself at home starting with one where he was sketching, another one where requested people to stay at home and stay safe and a recent one where he was goofing around with a horse at his farmhouse and riding it. A new IGTV video of the actor shows him being angry with those who’ve broken the rules of the lockdown and stepped out. He said they were putting their families at risk by venturing out. He talked about how he had sent a friend to get essentials for his family and detailed about how that friend was stopped by the police. His friend apparently took off the mask to speak to the police and they asked him to put his mask back on. Salman also said that he also told his friend it was a bad idea to take off the mask.

He also addressed various issues that were happening in the country like, people with coronavirus running away, doctors and nurses being pelted by stones, people needlessly venturing out in public and getting beaten up by police.

Check out the full video here:

Through his social media posts, he has also been trying to spread awareness about coronavirus. He recently recreated a scene from his 1989 movie Maine Pyar Kiya but with a corona twist.

Check it out: