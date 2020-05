media_play

Passenger plane crashes in Pakistani city

A passenger plane with 107 passengers on board has crashed into a residential area near the Pakistani city of Karachi.

Reuters reports a spokesperson for Pakistan International Airlines confirmed the jet was one of its aircraft.

It’s understood the flight was preparing to land after departing from Lahore, also in Pakistan.

Ambulances are at the scene but there is no word on whether any passengers have survived or if anyone on the ground was hit.