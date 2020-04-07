Video: Stars From The Entire Indian Film Industry Feature In A Short Film Called ‘Family’

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ranbir Kapoor in stills from the short film ‘Family’

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a complete lockdown in the country. The film industry is also on complete lockdown and actors across the country are coming out and urging their fans and followers to remain safe and take social distancing seriously.

Now, in an attempt to send out a unified message, the superstars of the Indian film industry have come together and shot a short film from their own homes called ‘Family‘. The film stars everyone from Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mamooty, Mohanlal, Shivrajkumar, Chiranjeevi, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Diljit Dosanjh, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, among others.

It starts with Mr Bachchan looking for his kaale chashme (sunglasses). The frame then shifts to every celebrity as if they are all living in the same space and all of them are looking for his glasses. The film finally ends with a PSA about how Amit Ji just asked everyone to look for the sunglasses but says he doesn’t really need it because he won’t be going out for a long time. He also shares that the proceeds from the film are going to be used for the relief of the many daily wage workers in the industry who have been worst hit by this lockdown.

With so many stars coming together for such a lovely and entertaining short film, this sure did make my day! Have a look:

Got to love how Ranbir and Diljit added their humour to the story, while the stalwarts like Rajinikanth and Mamooty just took it to another level with just their charisma! And to think all of this was shot from their own homes, with no one stepping out is brilliant!