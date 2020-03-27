Video: Taimur Ali Khan Makes A Surprise Appearance In Dad Saif Ali Khan’s Live Interview

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

We have got to agree that this state of lockdown is surely making us miss spotting all our favourite stars. And if you ask me, it’s not the big stars that I am missing. But it’s the youngest and the paparazzi’s favourite — Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little boy, Taimur Ali Khan, who is currently quarantining with his parents. But last night, the janta got to witness Baby Tim on a news channel while daddy Saif was busy with his live interview. The actor was giving an interview via a video-call, where he was speaking about the lockdown and to use our resources mindfully.

Saif was talking to Times Now presenter Navika Kumar in a video interview from his abode about how he intends to spend his time in quarantine with his family amid the nationwide lockdown. His interview was taken over by the little Nawab, who came into the frame, donning a hulk mask and gloves. When his dad pulled out his mask and Navika spoke to him, a baffled Taimur asked where she is as he could not locate her on a screen.

Here’s the video you just cannot miss!

#Live & #Exclusive | Watch: The SPECIAL GUEST Taimur joins his dad (Saif Ali Khan) wearing the Hulk mask and gloves on @thenewshour. He’s loving the interview. | #21DayLakshmanRekha pic.twitter.com/zoN0nCPNiY — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 25, 2020

Love how he asks where the journalist is! I really can’t wait to hear more of Taimur speaking, what about you?

On the professional front, Saif was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman with Alaya F, who also made a debut with the film.