Videos: Farah Khan Requests B-town Celebrities To Stop Making Work Out Videos During A Pandemic

Farah Khan (Source: Instagram | @farhakhankunder)

The global pandemic has forced everyone to be under home quarantine whether they like it or not. It’s the only way to control the spread of the virus according to experts. This obviously includes celebrities who are usually the ones who are travelling a lot and are not used to being at home. So many have started posting their home routines so as to motivate their followers and most probably themselves. Many of these are home workouts that they put out on Instagram and other social media platforms. But popular Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder has a request to make to their celebrity friends. In a video shot by her daughter Diva Kunder, she asks her celebrity friends to stop bombarding us with their home workout videos and there are bigger problems that most of us face other than maintaining perfect bodies. She also calls her celebrity friends as privileged that they don’t have to think about anything other than taking care of their sculpted figures. While we know that Farah said this in jest, she tells them that if she sees any more of these workout videos, she might just block them.

Check out the cheeky video below:

Many of her celebrity friends left comments laughing at her video and saying only she could do this. Some, like Tabu, even agreed with her saying #NotGuiltyForNotWorkingOut.

Check it out:

Celebrity comments on Farah Khan’s Instagram post

Gotta love Farah Khan for how real she is!