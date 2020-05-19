Vietnamese women are pelted with lollies and coat hangers and called ‘corona’

Three young Asian woman were called ‘corona’ and had coat hangers thrown at them in a racist attack outside a Coles.

Linh Phung said she, her sister, and a friend were abused by a group of masked teenagers in Launceston, Tasmania, on Monday afternoon.

The University of Tasmania student, who is Vietnamese, claimed the teens racially abused them with slurs blaming them for coronavirus.

‘These kids threw candies at us and called us corona. I asked them to stop, but we had to walk by them,’ she said.

Ms Phung said the group continued to throw objects at them until she got fed up and approached them after being hit with a coat hanger.

Footage then shows the two boys covering their faces with their jumpers and yelling at the girls, before a girl with the teens lashed out.

‘We are so angry and confused. This is hurtful mentally. I have lived in Australia for 6 years and this is our second home,’ Ms Phung said.

The brother of one of the boys and the former employer of the girl involved confirmed the attack after the video was posted online.

They pleaded with dozens of angry locals not to judge them by association.

‘The employee in question hasn’t been engaged in active employment with our business for some time,’ the business wrote in a statement.

‘We certainly can control the types of people we hire and these events have come as a complete shock to us.

‘This young girl has attended a well known private school and has a loving and supportive family. Our team will not and do not tolerate discrimination at all.’

Tasmania Police said it was aware of the incident but it had not yet been formally reported by any of the three alleged victims.

‘There is no excuse for verbal or physical abuse in our community and violence and intimidation will not be tolerated,’ it said.

‘This incident does not reflect the behaviour or values Tasmania Police expects from members of the public.

‘We encourage members of the community to be mindful and considerate of others, particularly as we continue to respond to COVID-19.’