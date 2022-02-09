VIETTEL GROUP ANNOUNCES MR. TAO DUC THANG AS CHAIRMAN CUM GENERAL DIRECTOR

HANOI, Vietnam, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Viettel Group officially announces Mr. Tao Duc Thang as Chairman cum General Director, following Mr. Le Dang Dzung’s retirement in January 2022. Mr. Tao Duc Thang is the eighth to hold the top position of Viettel Group since its establishment in 1989.

Being the youngest to hold Viettel’s top position, Mr. Tao Duc Thang leads Viettel as Vietnam’s largest corporation in industry, technology, and telecommunications with approximately 50 thousand employees. The group has investments in 10 countries on three continents.

Under previous leaderships, Viettel popularized telecommunications service in Vietnam and other developing countries; expanded into new industries including digital services, cyber security, manufacturing…; brought Vietnam up to pace with the world’s technological advancement; pioneering and leading the creation of the digital society.

At the handover ceremony in Hanoi on February 8th, 2022, Mr. Tao Duc Thang underlines his commitment to fortifying Viettel’s pioneering and leading spirit, the market leader position in Vietnam, and the group’s strategies.

Mr. Tao Duc Thang said: “I am aware of the responsibility as Chairman and General Director of Viettel Group. Together with my colleagues, we will do our best to create the sustainable and long-term development of Viettel and countries where Viettel is present”.

Resume of Mr. Tao Duc Thang

Before being appointed as the Chairman cum General Director of Viettel Group, Mr. Tao Duc Thang held various key positions at Viettel Group: Vice General Director of Viettel Group (2015-2021), General Director of Viettel Global (2014-2015), General Director of Viettel Network (2013-2014), Director of Viettel Network (2010-2013), and Vice Director of Viettel Telecom (2008-2010).

Mr. Thang joined Viettel in 2005 as a Technical Manager in Viettel Telecom. From 2005 to 2008, he worked as the Vice Director of Mobile Center, 1st Area and Vice Director of Technical Control Center, Viettel Telecom. Previously, he worked in Hanoi Telephone Company and Hanoi Post from 1995-2005.

Having managed Viettel Network in several terms, Mr. Tao Duc Thang had a crucial role in constructing Viettel’s telecommunications network, which serves tens of millions of customers and as the foundation for the booms of mobile and broadband services in Vietnam.

At Viettel Global, Mr. Tao Duc Thang contributed to the globalization of Viettel Group. As a result, Viettel became the largest corporation in Vietnam to go global with ten international brands, among which are five market leaders.

