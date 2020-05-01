Vijay Deverakonda Wants to Work With Arjun Reddy Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Recently South star Vijay Deverakonda raised over Rs 1.3 crore in fan donations to help those in need amid the Coronavirus outbreak. When Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Arjun Reddy, which catapaulted Vijay into superstardom, congratulated his achievement, the actor then expressed his desire to work with the filmmaker again.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to Twitter to write, “Alloys are a homogeneous mixture of two or more metallic elements like Iron, Steel, Bronze & Titanium to achieve a greater strength to withstand against all sorts of calamities, corrosion & chemical reactions. And you have a pair made out of it. Great & gutsy @TheDeverakonda (sic)”.

To this, Vijay replied, “I miss you Vangaa. Please finish 2-3 scripts in lockdown.. I cannot wait 2 years to shoot..”

Alloys are a homogeneous mixture of two or more metallic elements like Iron, Steel, Bronze & Titanium to acheive a greater strength to withstand against all sorts of calamities, corrosion & chemical reactions.And you have a pair made out of it Great & gutsy @TheDeverakonda https://t.co/FekEvwYcOu — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 28, 2020

I miss you Vangaa Please finish 2-3 scripts in lockdown.. I cannot wait 2 years to shoot.. https://t.co/ER0Ie0RYNg — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 29, 2020

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy became a cult hit, despite being severely criticised for romanticising abuse and toxic masculinity. It has been remade in Hindi titled Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, becoming one of the biggest hits of 2019. It was also remade in Tamil called Adithya Varma

