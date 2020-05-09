Vijay Deverakonda’s stylist opens up on the actor’s comparisons with Ranveer Singh; says, ‘There is a thin line between loud and statement pieces’ | Bollywood Life

Vijay Deverakonda is a bona-fide star in Telugu film industry, a heartthrob of millions, a seriously handsome man with a charming personality and, unlike many other actors down South, especially male stars, takes good care of what he wears to events and functions, often opting for some telling style statements. In fact, his bold fashion sense has been drawing comparisons with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh of late, with many even labelling him the ‘Ranveer Singh of Tollywood’, an analogy his stylish, Shravya Varma, recently dismissed. Also Read – Bombay High Court orders Eros International to pay Bhansali Productions Rs. 19.39 lakh due for Deepika-Ranveer starrer, Ram-Leela

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shravya Varma said, "I always have people asking me this so I want to clear this today (aping Ranveer 's style). It's definitely not an attempt or any conscious decision to follow someone's style. If I may say so, I don't think Vijay will wear something as avant-garde as Ranveer Singh probably would. I would like to think that there is a very thin line between loud pieces and statement pieces in dressing. We are probably somewhere on that line but maybe for our South industry, that's loud since that's a first. We also did equal parts of power dressing as much as we did quirkily but clearly the most registered was the later."

Elaborating on his Vijay Deverakonda's sense of style, Shravya added, "The secret is that he doesn't actually care for clothes as much as it looks like he does (Laughs) If I have to describe his style, it's basically effortless. Honestly, there is a lot of improving and last-minute fixes. He has a very strong personal style which I cannot trespass at times. If he decides that he will go to a press meet in a lungi in spite of having a line up of outfits from the country's most celebrated designers because he felt like it, there is nothing I can do about it."

Well, both Ranveer and Vijay are extremely good-looking men are we adore both their style statements.

