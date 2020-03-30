Vikas Gupta shares his last good picture with Shehnaaz Gill and clears air about his tiff with her | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 has ended and we got to see so many beautiful friendships in the house this season. One of them was of Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and Vikas Gupta. Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta had entered the house as a proxy for Devoleena Bhattacharjee. He had been in the house for a few weeks and in that time had become close to Sidharth and Shehnaaz. He was very fond of #SidNaaz and has always wanted them to stay together. Vikas Gupta had also given a cute name to Shehnaaz Gill. He used to call her Khushi. However, there has been a huge spat between the two where Shehnaaz Gill had unfollowed Vikas Gupta on Instagram. As per reports, Vikas Gupta and Shehnaaz Gill who are very close got into a heated argument over Shehnaaz’s attitude towards the show. While Vikas was inside, he felt that she is not giving her 100 percent, and so initiated the topic with her. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra talks about his routine during the lockdown period

This was not liked by Shehnaaz and she walked out of the show. After Vikas came out, he saw that Shehnaaz had unfollowed him on all social media platforms. This came as a shock for their fans. However, Vikas Gupta has now shared a cute picture with Shehnaaz and has cleared the air about his tiff with her. Along with the picture he wrote, “By posting this last good picture I had of us I hereby announce that all is well between #shehnaazgill & I ?but we arnt meeting and are not going to meet also it’s a Lockdown ? मेरा मन में Follow करो या ना I know where our happiness lies So please Aap Sab #KSK and also Apni #TGPHR #JaiMataDi #bhuladunga is breaking records ? #Sidnaaz #Classof2020 is killing it #Vikasgupta #sidharthshukla #Shehnaazgill #Biggboss13 now in #quarantine along with the Rest if the world . #KsK is Kaam Se Kaam & #TGPHR is Tashreef means bum , Ass Ghar Par Hi Rakho” Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: ‘Pyaar doge, pyaar milega,’ says Shefali Jariwala’s husband, Parag Tyagi, on forgiving Asim Riaz [Exclusive]

