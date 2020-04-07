Viking Launches New Experience Channel: VIKING.TV





Viking River Cruises

Viking, last week, announced the official launch of Viking.TV, a new digital platform designed to provide enriching cultural content and live streaming video experiences from around the world.

The announcement was made by Executive Vice President Karine Hagen in a video for current and past Viking guests, posted on the homepage of Viking.TV.

“Right now, we are all staying at home instead of traveling together,” said Karine. “My father, Torstein Hagen, felt that if we cannot for the time being, bring our guests to the world, let’s bring the world to our guests. Viking.TV is a way for us to continue exploring the world in comfort—from the comfort of our homes.”

Viking River Cruises

Viking.TV was conceived as a way to build community, stay connected and share positive experiences. In addition to housing and sharing a library of enriching content, Viking.TV will also feature live content from a variety of experts, cultural partners and notable individuals.

Each day at 11 a.m. PT in the Conversations with Karine and Friends section of Viking.TV, there will be a livestream conversation, demonstration or virtual tour where viewers can participate by submitting questions in real time. All content sessions will be archived for anyone who cannot view at the original time of broadcast. The schedule of daily participants will be announced every Sunday, and viewers can expect the following themes each day:

Viking River Cruises

Museum Mondays – Viking is a longtime sponsor of Oslo’s Munch Museum and hosts “Munch Moments” onboard its ocean ships every afternoon, showcasing a curated collection of Norway’s most famous artist, Edvard Munch. On Viking.TV, Museum Mondays will take the place of the onboard event, and viewers can expect streamed sessions with the museum’s director and various curators, providing virtual privileged access to exhibitions, experts and restoration facilities. Additional museums may also participate in the future.

Resident Historian Tuesdays – As part of Viking’s onboard cultural enrichment program and commitment to destination-focused learning, Viking’s Resident Historian faculty provides guests with lectures and roundtable discussions on significant milestones in world history. Each Tuesday, a Resident Historian will host an iconic lecture followed by a livestreamed Q&A session.

Viking News/ Lady Carnarvon rides at Highclere Castle

Wednesdays with Music – One of the most important cultural aspects of any destination is its music. On Wednesdays, Viking.TV will bring some of the world’s most interesting artists, composers and conductors of the musical world.

Guest Speaker Thursdays – Viking is proud to welcome onboard as guest lecturers many experts in the fields of science, the arts and exploration. Every Thursday, Viking.TV viewers can enjoy meaningful conversations with a variety of academics and individuals who have led extraordinary lives. Upcoming hosts include veteran British broadcaster journalist Anne Diamond; world-renowned Norwegian explorer Liv Arnesen; and Xander Parish, principal dancer with the Mariinsky Ballet in St. Petersburg.

Viking TV / Sea Historian Charles Doherty, gving a lecture

Fridays at Home at Highclere Castle – Together with her husband Geordie, the 8th Earl of Carnarvon, the Countess of Carnarvon manages affairs at Highclere Castle, widely recognized as the filming location of Downton Abbey. Through her friendship with Karine, Viking has enjoyed a long relationship with Highclere Castle, to which many Viking guests each year enjoy Privileged Access. Every Friday, visitors to Viking.TV can get a glimpse of life “At Home at Highclere,” as Lady Carnarvon broadcasts tours and conversations.

Wellness Weekends – Saturdays and Sundays on Viking.TV are dedicated to wellbeing during uncertain times and will feature staff from the LivNordic spas onboard Viking’s ocean ships, as well as other selected hosts, largely focusing on yoga and meditation.

The first “Fridays at Home at Highclere Castle” livestreamed on April 3. 2020 The next session will take place Friday, April 10, at 11 a.m. PT.

In addition to the daily content sessions, visitors to Viking.TV can access Viking-produced destination insights, which are hosted by Karine and showcase the history, art, and culture from around the world.

Viking Ocean ship on Geiranger Fjord in Norway

Viking.TV also features reading lists, filmography and music playlists by popular itinerary, so visitors can read, watch or listen their way around the world from right at home. Those who are looking to get creative in their home kitchen – and journey around the world through global cuisine – will enjoy “The Kitchen Table,” a digital cookbook on Viking.TV that features recipes browsable by country and the ability for visitors to submit their own favorite recipes.

And for guests who were especially looking forward to seeing their Viking family of onboard crew during their voyage, Viking.TV includes a forum where guests and crew can exchange greetings – reinforcing the strong community bonds formed as part of the Viking travel experience.

On March 11, 2020, Viking became the first cruise line to announce a temporary suspension in operations in response to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Viking.TV stays true to the brand tagline of “Exploring the World in Comfort” – albeit for the time being, that exploration now occurs from the comfort of one’s own home.