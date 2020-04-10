Vikram is not quitting acting, actor’s publicist quashes rumours via a statement

Tamil actor Vikram, who was last seen on screen in Kadaram Kondan, is not contemplating giving up his acting career as opposed to some reports, a statement from the star’s publicist clarified.

Reacting to a report in a leading daily that Vikram is giving up his acting career to look after his son Dhruv Vikram’s career, the actor’s publicist has released a statement.

“This is to inform you that a news report published by a leading mouse on actor Vikram is absolutely false and completely baseless. Shocked to see this and wondering how people can publish such false without bothering to check with official source,” read the statement.

The statement further added Vikram is currently shooting for upcoming Tamil thriller Cobra. He also has Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in his kitty. As per the statement, he has recently signed another Tamil project with producer Lalith of Seven Screen Studios.

Since the release of Kadaram Kondan last year, Vikram got himself completely involved in launching his son’s career via Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy. Following the film’s failure, reports emerged that Vikram will take a break from acting and put together projects for his son.

Meanwhile, Cobra will be Vikram’s immediate release. The project, which marks the third time union of Vikram and A.R Rahman after Raavanan and I, stars former Indian pacer Irrfan Pathan as the antagonist and this project marks his acting debut.

Produced by 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the project went on the floors in August 2019.

The project marks the maiden collaboration of Vikram and Ajay, who is best known for helming Demonte Colony and last year’s Imaikka Nodigal starring Nayanthara.

Talking about the project, Ajay had told Times of India: “The only thing I can divulge right now is that Vikram’s role will be a challenging one. Of course, he has always taken up challenging roles, but I think this one will be better than all of those.”

