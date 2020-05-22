Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Score Updates: Cricket returns, West Indies stars in action

Players like Kesrick Williams and Sunil Ambris will be in action as cricket returns with the Vincy Premier T10 League in the West Indies. (WICB)

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Score, Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers (GRD vs SPB) Live Score Updates: Cricket returns – at least in some form – from the Covid-19-induced banishment on Friday with the Vincy Premier League, a T10 tournament that will roll on for 10 days in the tiny and picturesque East Caribbean island of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This league, if one discounts the Vanuatu Premier League, is the only instance of competitive cricket since the pandemic outbreak that suspended most sporting activities in the world.

The big draws in this league are capped West Indies players like exuberant opening batsman Sunil Ambris, pacer Kesrick Williams (of the Virat Kohli fame), up-and-coming left-arm seamer Obey McCoy and highly-raved batsman Gidron Pope.