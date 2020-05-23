Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Score Updates: Rangers need 67 runs to win

VPL T10 Live Score Updates: There are three matches scheduled for Day 2 of the competition. (Twitter/VPL)

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Cricket Score Updates: The second day of the Vincy Premier T10 League, the franchise tournament happening in the Caribbean islands of the St Vincent and Grenadines, is taking place on Saturday. La Soufriere Hikers won the first match of the day. Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers is the second match of the day. The last match of the day will be Grenadine Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers from 10:00 pm IST.

With the sport suspended around the globe, this tiny corner of the Caribbean has started its own league, with all health protocols to be risk-free from any Covid-19 interruption. The league, if one discounts the Vanuatu Premier League, is the only instance of competitive cricket since the pandemic outbreak.