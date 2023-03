An infrared camera reveals how this robot can grow towards a heat source on its right Shivani Deglurkar et al.

A vine-like robot can steer itself towards a source of heat without sensors, batteries or motors. The technology could be used to create smart hosepipes that approach a burning building or forest fire and steer themselves towards the flames.

Charles Xiao at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and his colleagues have created a device about 2 metres long with dozens of segments. The team’s robot mimics the way that vines and roots use …