VINFAST AND ELECTRIFY AMERICA ANNOUNCE CHARGING AGREEMENT AND MOBILE APP INTEGRATION FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — At New York International Auto Show (NYIAS 2022), VinFast and Electrify America – the largest open ultra-fast charging network in the U.S. – announced an agreement to provide owners of VinFast electric vehicles with two complimentary charging sessions along with access to Electrify America’s coast-to-coast network in the VinFast mobile app. This cooperation further affirms VinFast’s determination to enter the US market, providing a smart driving experience for all customers.

VinFast’s Plug & Charge enabled VF 8 and VF 9 models will allow owners to utilize the feature on Electrify America’s network of ultra-fast charging stations across the U.S. Delivering a convenient and seamless charging experience, Plug & Charge is an innovative technology that allows drivers of capable vehicles to pay for a charging session by simply plugging in their EV once billing information is set up on the VinFast app.

Shortly after the announcement of the construction of an EV factory in the US, VinFast continues its mission toward zero-emission vehicles with a collaboration with Electrify America – one of the leading fast-charging companies in the US. Electrify America has 800 EV charging stations and about 3,500 individual chargers open or with construction completed. Combined with Electrify America’s ultra-fast charging technology – including 150kW and 350kW chargers, the fastest speeds available today – VinFast owners can feel confident taking their vehicles on long road trips and daily driving needs.

“As more electric vehicle options become available to consumers, it’s important to have easy access to fast and convenient charging while on the road,” said Rob Barrosa, Senior Director of Sales, Business development & Marketing, Electrify America. “Our collaboration with VinFast is offering a seamless integration within the VinFast app making ultra-fast charging with Electrify America even easier.”

Having recently unveiled its design vision for the charging station of the future, Electrify America is looking to improve the charging experience with a next-generation charger and customer-focused features like solar canopies and awnings, customer waiting areas and other services at select locations. The company also received the “Best-in-Test” award for two consecutive years in the categories of Best Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (2020) and Best Digital Platform (2021).

“Through our premium, smart, and environmentally-friendly vehicles, our goal is to reduce range and charging anxiety and help the world switch to cleaner, more sustainable transportation,” said Craig Westbrook – Chief Service Officer of VinFast US. “We’re excited to work with Electrify America on this shared goal of future electric mobility.”

On March 29, VinFast and the state of North Carolina signed a memorandum of understanding on the construction of the plant with an investment of up to $2 billion in Phase I at the selected mega site in Chatham County, North Carolina. VinFast’s strategic investment directly into the U.S. market demonstrates the seriousness and commitment of this extraordinary Vietnamese electric car company. VinFast especially expanded cooperation with partners with the same mission for a green future, contributing to promoting the transition to electric vehicles, bringing peace of mind in all journeys for customers.

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, the largest open DC fast charging network in the U.S., is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. Electrify America expects to have more than 1,800 total charging stations with over 10,000 chargers in the United States and Canada by 2026. During this period, the company will be expanding to 49 states and the District of Columbia, delivering on its commitment to support increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer friendly

Electrify America earned the 2020 and “2021 EV Charging Infrastructure Best-in-Test” award from umlaut, an infrastructure and benchmarking specialist, now part of Accenture, as published in Charged Electric Vehicles Magazine. Electrify America’s Electrify Home® offers home charging solutions for consumers with flexible installation options. Electrify Commercial® provides expert solutions for businesses looking to develop electric vehicle charging programs. For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com and media.electrifyamerica.com.

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.

