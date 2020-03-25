Vir Das, Raj Nayak blame PM’s speech writers for panic buying after lockdown call

Comedian-actor Vir Das has criticised the writer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Tuesday speech, even as he praised the call for complete lockdown across India amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Vir tweeted Tuesday night, “This is a brave bold decision and I support and applaud our PM. Not his speech writer. The fact that people are panicking in response to a speech, means it didn’t go as planned. This is the second time that’s happened. Make the speeches clear and detailed.”

This is a brave bold decision and I support and applaud our PM. Not his speech writer. The fact that people are panicking in response to a speech, means it didn’t go as planned. This is the second time that’s happened. Make the speeches clear and detailed. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 24, 2020

A few others also criticised the speech and lack of assurance for essential commodities even as everyone lauded PM’s call for complete lockdown. Colors CEO Raj Nayak also wrote on Twitter, “It was an emotional speech. I was hanging on to every word he said. He managed to communicate effectively in simple terms. Just that his speech writer didn’t write it well enough to cover all the key points. There are still many issues that the government needs to address.”

It was an emotional speech. I was hanging on to every word he said. He managed to communicate effectively in simple terms. Just that his speech writer didn’t write it well enough to cover all the key points. There are still many issues that the government needs to address. — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) March 25, 2020

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted after the Prime Minister’s speech, “PS- Sorry I missed a small point… The essential goods and services…. ………………………………”

Anurag Kashyap had also tweeted, “8baje raat ke bajaye 8 baje subah bol dete. Humesha hi 8 baje bolte hain aur samay dete hain 4 ghante ka. Uska kya jo paidal ghar ko nikle hai, sheher chor kar? Kyuki train aur bus nahi chal rahi?Ab kahein to kya kahein? Theek hai prabhu. (Why did you announce at 8pm, you could have done this at 8am. He always speaks at 8pm and gives the time of 4 hours. What about those who began on foot for their respective homes? Because trains and buses are not running. What do we say now? It is ok, lord.)”

Days after the country observed janta curfew on Sunday, PM Modi has announced a complete lockdown as coronavirus cases cross the 500-mark in India. Most Bollywood celebrities have come forward to support the decision and advise fans against going out, or hoarding stuff.

