Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Mourn The Loss Of Their Pet Bruno

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ( Source: Instagram | @anushkasharma)

Only yesterday, I was watching the movie Marley And Me and crying my eyes out. There was a part towards the end of the movie where Owen Wilson says that “A dog doesn’t care if you are rich or poor, educated or illiterate, clever or dull. Give him your heart and he will give you his”. This stands so true, but the part which hurts the most is that these beautiful creatures live such short lives. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are going through the same spectrum of emotions as they mourn the loss of their pet, Bruno.

They took to their social media to break the news of their pet’s demise. Virat Kohli’s caption read— “Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace.”

Have a look at their posts:

While Anushka Sharma shared a picture of herself with Virat and pet Bruno and captioned the post — “Bruno ♥ RIP.”

Both Virat and Anushka are pet lovers and are often seen sharing pictures of their loving pets on social media. He recently adopted 15 stray dogs at Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre (CARE), a pet shelter in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the power couple has been quarantining during the nationwide lockdown. They’ve also put out a number of public service messages during this time, requesting their fans and followers to obey the government guidelines, practice social distancing and proper hygiene.

Anushka, on Tuesday, also took to her social media to share the first trailer for her debut web production. The crime dram, Paatal Lok, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 15. On the acting front, Anushka was last seen in the film Zero which also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress will next star in Jhulan Goswami‘s biopic where she will be seen portraying the former captain of the Indian national women’s cricket team. The movie is being directed by Prosit Roy.