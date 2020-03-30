Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pledge support to fight COVID-19 pandemic – Times of India

NEW DELHI: India skipper Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma on Monday pledged their support to the Prime Minster and the Maharashtra Chief Minster’s relief funds to combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, which has left the world in disarray.

Kohli, who has been constantly urging people to practice social-distancing via video messages, took to Twitter to announce the decision. However he did not specify how much the couple would be donating.

“Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona”

Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our… https://t.co/GpPZZYIR51 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 1585546199000

A number of sports personalities have come forward with contributions to fight the disease.

Last week, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar had donated Rs 50 lakhs while cricketer Suresh Raina contributed Rs 52 lakhs.

Shuttler PV Sindhu, wrestler Bajrang Punia, sprinter Hima Das and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly have also come forward to provide financial aid to fight the pandemic. The BCCI has contributed Rs 51 crore to PM Relief fund.

