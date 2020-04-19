Virat Kohli beats Anushka Sharma in a game of ludo, she announces ‘I am not a loser’

Bollywood actors have taken to cooking and exercising, other than spreading awareness about Covid-19, as India lives through a lockdown to stem the spread of the virus. When it comes to actor Anushka Sharma, she and cricketer husband Virat Kohli have taken a shine to board games. If it was a game of monopoly a few days back, Anushka and her family is now busy playing ludo.

Taking to Instagram, she shared an Instagram stories and posted a picture of a ludo game in process. She wrote: “I’m not losing. I am staying home and practicing social distancing.” It appears they are playing it online and Anushka isn’t doing too well.

Few days back, she had shared a picture of her family including husband Virat Kohli and her parents enjoying a game of monolopy. Sharing it, she has also written an emotional post about caring for elders. She had written: “It’s from our primary care givers – family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I’m sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families.

“Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments … smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow.”

Anushka also posts funny videos to keep her fans engaged. On Friday, she posted a video imitating a fan on the cricket field, demanding Virat to play a boundary. Sharing it, she had written: “I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience.”

The post was a hit with fans and Anushka’s colleagues, with Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Kartik Aaryan reacting to it and writing in the comments section.

