Virat Kohli has Anushka Sharma painted on his heart in new pic, calls it ‘wonderfully accurate art’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spending all their time together amid lockdown as all film shoots and cricket matches stand cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak. Virat has now shared a fanmade art which shows that Anushka’s image is painted on his heart.

The art seems to have been inspired from Lord Hanuman’s way of proving his love for Lord Ram in Ramayan. Virat captioned the picture on his Instagram stories, “Wonderfully accurate art” along with a kiss-eye emoji.

A fan shared a sketch of Virat Kohli tearing his chest to show what’s inside.

The celebrity couple has been sharing regular updates of their lockdown activities from their home besides doing their bit to spread awareness about the Covid-19 pandemic. The couple recently shared a video as they joined hands to support an initiative #lockdownOnDomesticViolence, expressing concern over the global surge in cases of domestic violence amid the lockdown.

Earlier, Anushka shared a heart-warming picture that was clicked in the middle of a monopoly game with husband Virat and her family. She has also shared glimpses of them playing ludo.

Recently, Anushka also shared a rib-tickling video where she called out the cricketer to made sure he doesn’t miss his fans during the lockdown. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor took to Instagram and shared the hilarious video where she imitates the call of Kohli’s fans, “Kohli, Aye Kohli, Kohli, Chauka maar na, Chauka, kya kar raha hai, Ae Kohli chauka maar (Kohli give us a four).”

Also read: Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber claims she sleeps all day, is very lazy and her cooking is terrible

The camera then pans to the 31-year-old batsman who is first reading a book and then stares back at Anushka with a straight face. She captioned the video, “I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more