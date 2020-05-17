Virat Kohli in conversation with Sunil Chhetri: ‘I’ll be a maniac till I play this game’



Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri in a fun-filled Instagram live. (Source: screenshot)

Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket captain, along with Team India football captain Sunil Chhetri engaged in a fun-filled evening amidst the Covid-19 lockdown. During the conversation, the duo touched upon several episodes throughout their lives and their respective sports.

Reminiscing their childhood days ( both Kohli and Chhetri were born and raised up in New Delhi), they recalled how their parents were a major influence while growing up.

Crediting his father the Indian captain said, “He was very clear from that start and wanted me to focus on studies. Study along with playing with his motto and he said that only when I am 200 percent confident of succeeding in one can I then focus on doing one thing. When results started coming at the U-19 level, he stopped saying much about studies and observed that I deserve a chance.”

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and footballer Sunil Chhetri after a practice session ahead of IPL 2019. (Source: PTI)

Chhetri also asked Kohli if there was one moment if Kohli would have loved his dad to relive. “After whatever he did for the family, the only thing I could have done for him is to give him a life of great retirement. These are things you can do by giving a comfortable life without any worries. That’s the biggest gift I could have given him back. I miss him in an emotional way.

The duo talked about their mutual goal of keeping fit and much more.

Kohli credited Royal Challengers Bangalore’s trainer Shankar Basu for paving the way for him and said, “It (fitness and training) is everything to me. I would not take credit for it, for me, the biggest factor for my career going in another template has to be Shankar Basu.”

“He was a trainer at RCB and introduced me to lifting. At first, I was a bit hesitant because I had back issues. It was a totally new concept for me, but I could see the results after 3 weeks.”

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli expects the match shifting debate can be put to rest soon enough. (Source: PTI)

“Till the time I’m playing the sport, I will be a maniac. It is my responsibility to be at my best as I am playing for my country and if one cannot do that, then he/she should step away,” Kohli said.

Kohli also said that he loves Portuguese football star, Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘beast mentality’.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)

“There are lots of people who look extremely good on-field but to turn up for big matches that regularly, Cristiano stands out,” Kohli said.

“Like he went to Juventus and Champions League game, they lost 2-0 and then prior to return leg, he asked all his friends and family to come and watch the game saying “it is going to be a special night” and then to play like that, score a hat-trick and take them through, unbelievable,” Kohli said.

Chhetri also asked Kohli about his favourite moment in childhood who recalled the sweet revenge by Venkatesh Prasad against Aamir Sohail in the 1996 World Cup and said, “I was at home. I celebrated exactly the way I do today. There is no satisfying clean bowled than that in cricket’s history for us. Those memories are golden memories. Those matches in Sharjah are unforgettable,” Kohli told Chhetri during Instagram live.

Yuzvendra Chahal also made his presence felt which drew hilarious reactions from both the stars.

“Manjaa bhai,” Kohli had to plead before adding, “When things return to normal he will keep running (from everybody).

Chhetri replied by saying that Chahal has also said that when the lockdown end, he will only stay in hotels.

“Taar hil gayi hai. Short circuit hua hai isko,” he added.

“Abey maan ja bhai” – Virat Kohli brutally trolls Yuzi Chahal during a live interaction with Sunil Chhetri 😅 pic.twitter.com/Y6xjnbfeEj — Rooter App (@RooterSports) May 17, 2020

Kohli was also asked which team India player has the worst possible football touch.

“Kuldeep Yadav,” pat came the reply. “He is such a big fan of Neymar and Barcelona but can only play online. No chance in football. Thuddey marta hai…

