Virat Kohli ready to act in his biopic but on one condition – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Indian skipper Virat Kohli said he is ready to act in his biopic but wants his wife Anushka Sharma to act alongside him in the movie.

Kohli joined the Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri on an Instagram Live video session where both the athletes talked on a range of topics.

“With Anushka, I will definitely do the biopic myself,” Kohli said during the interaction. Kohli also credited Sharma for making him the person he is now.

“I wasn’t this person always. I truly believe that everyone has a giving and compassionate side to them, but there is always an individual that comes in your life who brings it out. For me, meeting Anushka was that moment when I started to realise that this is not all about me. Life is (also) to look at another person and live like that,” Kohli said.

“Then you become confident of who you are and you become confident of giving or being compassionate. She made me realize that the position that I am in, it is so important for me to try and change things around me for the better… If someone comes to me with a problem and if I am in a position to do it (help), I will always do it,” he added.

The 31-year-old also admitted that prior to meeting Sharma, he was very self-centred and focused on maintaining his comfort zone.

“Before I met her, I was very self-centred, very focused on things I wanted to do and maintain my comfort zone. The comfort zone was a big thing. When you meet a person that you love, you want to do things for the other person and you have to open up. The constant conversations that we always had were that it is not always about thinking for yourself, it is about companionship. That is something that she taught me when she came into my life,” he said.

Kohli and Sharma got married in a fairytale wedding which was only attended by the couple’s family and friends in 2017. Post their marriage in Italy, the couple hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

