Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma might remain stranded as Indian cricketers return to training

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other high-profile India cricketers who are stationed in high-risk Covid-19 zones will have to remain in lockdown, while skill-based cricket training with restrictions in place can soon resume in other parts of the country, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said on Friday.

Saying that Indian cricketers might return for “some skill-based training” outdoors in several parts of the country next week, he cautioned, “For players like Kohli and Rohit, the restrictions are there in Mumbai and might stay,” according to AFP.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India could allow outdoor training as early as next week when a further easing of the government’s nationwide coronavirus lockdown is to start, according to reports.

Mumbai, where both Rohit and Kohli, apart from a number of cricketer, are staying, is one of the worst affected cities in India. Maharashtra has recorded the most deaths among Indian states, with the total crossing 1,000. Mumbai accounts for more than a third of India’s fatalities so far and the number of new cases is still rising.

Dhumal added that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore is being prepared to carry out the post-lockdown plan for the players, so that it can be adapted according to the restrictions in place.

“As of now we are working, given the lockdown restrictions, through apps and online modes. The coaches and support staff are regularly in touch with the players. Everybody would be keen to hit the ground,” he said.

