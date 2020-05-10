Virat Kohli sledges after every dot ball, different from other great batsmen: Al Amin Hossain



Virat Kohli sledges bowlers after dot balls to create mental pressure, said Bangladesh’s Al Amin Hossain. (File Photo/AFP)

Virat Kohli sledges the bowler if he fails to score runs off him unlike other batting greats like Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma, Bangladesh bowler Al Amin Hossain said.

Speaking on a Facebook Live session of Bangladesh-based Cricfrenzy on Saturday, Al Amin said, “Virat Kohli will sledge you every time you bowl a dot ball to him. He uses slang words, which I cannot say in front of an audience. He tries to create pressure on the bowler, mentally disturb him.”

“I have bowled to Chris Gayle, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, the other great batsmen in the world. None of them are like this. They defend when you bowl a good ball, they don’t say anything. Kohli is not like that, he will sledge you in return,” he added.

Rubel Hossain, speaking earlier in the week, had also spoken about Kohli’s sledging. “He used to do a lot of sledging then. Maybe he does it a little less for the national team. We all know how abusive he was in the U-19 days,” he had said in a Facebook Live conversation with Tamim Iqbal.

Speaking further on the highs and lows of his career, Al Amin said the toughest situation he faced was in the 2016 Asia Cup final, when faced with Kohli and MS Dhoni in the closing phases of a tight match.

“That was the toughest situation I remember. Kohli and Dhoni were batting. It was difficult to do what I wanted to do against them,” said the Bangladesh pacer.

