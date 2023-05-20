Virdi Nigeria Plans Integration of Artificial Intelligence into Biometrics Devices – TechEconomy

Virdi Nigeria, the West African wing of Union Community, a global leader in security software and contactless multimodal biometric solutions, has disclosed plans to integrate Artificial Intelligence into its biometrics, face recognition, access control, and time and attendance management devices.

This was made known by the Regional Sales Director, EMEA, Union Community, Mr Manzoor Fatmi, during a media chat at the 2023 SECUREX West Africa Exhibition, held in Lagos recently.

Virdi Nigeria’s team at SECUREX West Africa 2023

Mr Fatmi stated that artificial intelligence plays a key role in delivering value-added experience to end-users of devices.

As a biometrics device manufacturer, we are coming up with new ideas, especially in artificial intelligence to give added value to the end-users of our biometrics and Time and Attendance devices”, he said as he spoke on the market potentials of Nigeria. He noted that there is a very importance chance growing the biometrics market in Nigeria”. – Fatmi

According to him, from mid to enterprise market segments, Virdi Nigeria captures about forty per cent market share. He attributed the company’s market dominance to product quality and durability, noting that biometrics devices by Virdi Nigeria could work perfectly for up to eight years.

He also stated that the company plans to grow its current market share to at least, seventy per cent within the next five years.

As part of the strategies to expand market share in Nigeria, Mr Sudhir Pillai, the Regional Sales Manager, EMEA, Union Community, believed that Virdi Nigeria is working with the right partners to achieve a higher penetration for its products outside Lagos, especially in the Northern part of Nigeria.

Also, speaking on how the company integrates emerging technologies and artificial intelligence into its devices to create better user experience, Mr Pillai acknowledged that artificial intelligence would be a very helpful part in the biometrics industry going forward.

He explained that the UBioX Premium device by Virdi Nigeria seamlessly integrates AI technology, which gives some added value experience such as video-running module, to the end-users.

Meanwhile, during his visit to the 2023 SECUREX West Africa Exhibition,Mr Chandramouli Kern, the Consulate-General of India, Lagos, commended Virdi Nigeria for its leading role in biometrics and access control security in Nigeria.

According to the Consul-General of India,

technology related to access control through biometrics and securities through AI-enabled cameras are mandatory in present scenario. Companies like Virdi Nigeria and others were offering state of the art solutions for homes and enterprises”, he stated.

It would be recalled that during the 2022 SECUREX Exhibition, Virdi Nigeria showcased its FBI-certified biometrics device, which has gained premium acceptance across private and public enterprises in Nigeria and other markets across Africa.







