Virdi Nigeria Showcases FBI-Certified Biometric Device at Securex Exhibition

Virdi Nigeria, the West African wing of Union Community, a global leader in security software and contactless multimodal biometric solutions, showcased its FBI-certified biometric device along with face recognition, access control, time and attendance management, visitor and meal management devices at the 2022 Securex West Africa Exhibition, held in Lagos recently.

Speaking at a media chat, the Regional Sales Director, MEA, Virdi Middle East, Dubai, Mr. Manzoor Fatmi, disclosed that Virdi manufactures its biometric devices based on one hundred per cent fake fingerprint and face detection technology.

He emphasised that the ability of Virdi biometric devices to detect fake and live fingerprints remains one of the company’s strongest points. “This is one of the very unique points. The sensor is approved from FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation), USA. That is the reason we claim that our product is based on hundred per cent fake fingerprint detection technology”, he said.

He urged private, public and government agencies to ensure that the security product they use in routine operations are hundred per cent secure.

According to him, if a company uses a security product to secure some of its areas, the company should be sure that the product is also secure.

“People don’t think about this point. This is one of the challenges that I saw. Users don’t realise this. You are paying huge amount for a nice, beautiful device and at the end of the day, the device is not secure. What is the use of the amount which you are spending, actually?”

Mr. Fatmi, who also spoke about the face recognition technology solution provided by Virdi Nigeria, noted; “We have a very good facial recognition model which is purely touchles, just show your face within a distance of fifteen centimetres and it recognises the face. Presently, we also have a model that can detect up to four faces simultaneously at a distance of three metres”.

He further explained that the company’s Time and Attendance Solution, vTime, addresses the issue of manipulation in time and attendance management.

He emphasised that the product helps organisations, especially manufacturing companies to save cost, maximise operational efficiency, and enhance user convenience.

