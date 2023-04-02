Virgin Atlantic Unveils "Taxi for Takeoff" in The Big Apple

New Yorkers who spot the bright red cab could win an exclusive trip to London to celebrate the airline’s 40th birthday in 2024

NEW YORK, April 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Virgin Atlantic is connecting New Yorkers like never before. To celebrate the arrival of its state of the art and most fuel-efficient aircraft – the A330neo – on its popular New York City to London route, for 24 hours only the airline will be launching a bright red hackney carriage. The taxi will bring to life touches of the airline’s renowned premium service, leading innovation and customer experience design and connected features. Here for a limited time, Virgin Atlantic’s “Taxi for Takeoff” will roam the streets of NYC delivering passengers to their destinations within Manhattan.

The Virgin Atlantic “Taxi for Takeoff” features elements of the personalized service New Yorkers seek out from the airline. Its iconic cabin crew and a surprise guest or two, will greet passengers with a Ruby Slipper mocktail and afternoon tea, served on board in every cabin on daytime flights from London to the US. The Virgin Atlantic “Taxi for Takeoff” will feature wireless charging pads and a large seatback screen to enjoy “in flight” entertainment, in a nod to the amazing experience on board the A330neo.

Two round trip tickets from New York City to London will be up for grabs, along with an exclusive invitation to Virgin Atlantic’s ruby 40th birthday celebrations in 2024, for those who spot Virgin Atlantic’s “Taxi for Takeoff.” Just snap a photo or video of the cab and tag @virginatlantic #TaxiForTakeoff on Instagram to enter.

When: Beginning Monday April 3, 2023 at 9:00 am EDT

Closes 11:59 pm EDT on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 How to Enter: Snap a photo or video of Virgin Atlantic’s “Taxi for Takeoff” and tag @virginatlantic #TaxiForTakeoff on Instagram to enter. Winners will be selected on April 6, 2023. They will be contacted directly via Instagram. Disclaimer: This contest/giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered, or associated with Instagram. This giveaway is sponsored by @virginatlantic. The giveaway will run from 9:00 am EDT 04/03/23 until 11:59 pm EDT 04/04/23. Giveaway is open only to residents 18 years of age, or older where required, of the 50 United States and District of Columbia. The winner will be contacted via DM and must respond within 24 hours or prize will be re-allocated at random.

Virgin Atlantic offers six daily flights from JFK to London Heathrow, including one daytime flight. In partnership with Delta Air Lines, the joint venture partners operate nine flights daily from NYC to London. Visit VirginAtlantic.com for more information.

For more on Virgin Atlantic’s A330neo, additional information is available here.

About Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 1984, with innovation and amazing customer service at its core. In 2022, Virgin Atlantic was voted Britain’s only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for the sixth year running in the Official Airline Ratings. Headquartered in London, it employs over 7,500 people worldwide, flying customers to 30 destinations across four continents. Virgin Atlantic recently continued its expansion in the US, announcing a new route to Tampa from November 2022, following the launch of flights to Austin in May 2022.

Alongside shareholder and Joint Venture partner Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic operates a leading transatlantic network, with onward connections to over 200 cities around the world. On 3 February 2020, Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic launched an expanded Joint Venture, offering a comprehensive route network, convenient flight schedules, competitive fares and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem miles across all carriers. Virgin Atlantic joined global airline alliance SkyTeam on 02 March 2023. It is SkyTeam’s first and only UK member airline, opening up a global network of airlines for customers to earn and redeem points. The airline’s Flying Club members can now utilize a raft of new benefits through SkyPriority services.

Sustainability remains central to the airline, which is committed to achieving net zero by 2050. To meet this goal, Virgin Atlantic welcomed the first of 16 A330-900neos in October 2022. The A330-900neos are equipped with the most fuel-efficient engines and designed to be 11% more fuel and carbon efficient than the A330-300s that they replace and deliver a 50% reduction in airport noise contour. These investments reaffirm the airline’s dedication to flying one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the skies, resulting in the reduction of carbon emissions by 20%, increasing to 30% in 2027.

For more information visit www.virginatlantic.com or via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @virginatlantic.

