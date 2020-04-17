Virgin Australia must get government investment: Labor MP

coronavirus,

The Federal Government is being urged to invest in Virgin Australia to ensure the future of Tasmania’s tourism industry. Federal Labor member for Lyons Brian Mitchell said without urgent action from the government the future for Virgin was grim. Virgin announced a further seven-day trading halt on Thursday as it battles to survive. Mr Mitchell said the best way the Government could help was by purchasing equity in the airline. “I’m calling for a buy-in not a bail-out,” Mr Mitchell said. “The Government can buy in now and, when the sector recovers, sell down its stake and recover its investment. “This is the simplest way to give Virgin the best chance of staying in the air, saving 16,000 jobs and keeping fares competitive.” Mr Mitchell said Tasmania’s tourism industry relied on affordable fares and frequent flights and routes to the state. “Without Virgin, there is no competitive pressure and fares in and out of Tasmania will go up and will stay up. “Peter Gutwein and Richard Colbeck and all their Liberal colleagues must pick up the phone and push Scott Morrison to urgently extend a lifeline to Virgin Australia. “We cannot leave this till later. The time to act is now.” Tasmania will become an expensive place for mainlanders to get to at a time when we will be relying on them to come here because of expected longer term international travel restrictions. In a perfect world the shareholders would be expected to raise the capital but they’ve made it clear they are seeing to their own priorities because of the global downturn in aviation. This is a matter of putting the national interest ahead of free market purity.

